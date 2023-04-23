Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of Vista Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Shares of Vista Gold stock opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $0.56. Vista Gold has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $1.06.

Vista Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ Get Rating ) (TSE:VGZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vista Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 106,874 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Vista Gold by 54.5% during the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,258,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 797,166 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vista Gold by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,659,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

