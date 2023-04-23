Wanchain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $693,331.44 (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000916 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $49.41 million and approximately $693,331.44 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00060771 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00039176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019572 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006897 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,442,279 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

