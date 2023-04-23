WazirX (WRX) Trading 13.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

WazirX (WRX) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000596 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, WazirX has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $62.66 million and $643,317.04 worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com.

WazirX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX is a utility token that serves as the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. The token was created to involve the community in building out WazirX and rewarding them for contributing to its success. By doing this, WazirX stays true to the principles of cryptocurrency and blockchain by sharing the rewards of its success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

