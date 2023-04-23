Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Webster Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

WBS stock opened at $38.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.93. Webster Financial has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $56.46.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

Institutional Trading of Webster Financial

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,679,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,122,000 after buying an additional 116,092 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Webster Financial by 18.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Webster Financial by 68.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,831 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Webster Financial by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,157,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,474,000 after purchasing an additional 403,762 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Webster Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,993,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,466,000 after purchasing an additional 31,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

WBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.70.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

