Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis.
WBS stock opened at $38.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.93. Webster Financial has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $56.46.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.45%.
WBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.70.
Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.
