Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Upgraded to Outperform by Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $50.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $38.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.14 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $75.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.96.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 2.6 %

WAL opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.36. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $86.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $910.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.39 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 22.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.44%.

Insider Activity at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In related news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson purchased 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,286,000 after purchasing an additional 347,525 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,058,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,829,000 after purchasing an additional 402,614 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,724,000 after purchasing an additional 880,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,512,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,673,000 after purchasing an additional 34,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,857,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,629,000 after purchasing an additional 127,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

