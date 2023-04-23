Workday (NYSE:WDAY) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Workday (NYSE:WDAYGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of WDAY opened at $190.99 on Wednesday. Workday has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $217.45.

About Workday



Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Further Reading

