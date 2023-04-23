Wrapped Everscale Market Capitalization Tops $117.12 Million (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0654 or 0.00000237 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a total market capitalization of $117.12 million and approximately $23,072.71 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,080,905,657 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,791,066,296 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, "Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,080,868,431 with 1,791,029,084 in circulation. More information can be found at https://everscale.network."

