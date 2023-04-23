Xensor (XSR) Price Tops $0.0001

Xensor (XSR) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Xensor has traded up 53.4% against the US dollar. Xensor has a market cap of $368,900.62 and $11,317.14 worth of Xensor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xensor token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Xensor Token Profile

Xensor was first traded on February 15th, 2019. Xensor’s total supply is 4,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,641,311,279 tokens. The official message board for Xensor is medium.com/@xensor.iot. Xensor’s official website is xensor.cc. Xensor’s official Twitter account is @xensor_iot and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Xensor

According to CryptoCompare, “Xensor will create a decentralized data market, where interested parties, such as insurance companies and banks, can trade the data gathered from its IoT networks with Xensor tokens (XSR). XSR tokens will also be mineable via Xensor hardware whose owners will be compensated for opting to offer data. XSR tokens may also be used to purchase services rendered by Xensor, including solution services, hardware maintenance, hardware purchase, and communication network services.”

