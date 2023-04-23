XRUN (XRUN) Trading Down 3.4% Over Last Week

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One XRUN token can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001238 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, XRUN has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. XRUN has a market capitalization of $333.65 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About XRUN

XRUN launched on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official website is xrun.run/m.

XRUN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

