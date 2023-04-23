Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AUY. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.
AUY opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average is $5.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.20.
Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
