Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AUY. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Yamana Gold Stock Performance

AUY opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average is $5.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

