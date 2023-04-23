YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Acquired by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in YETI by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in YETI by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in YETI by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in YETI by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in YETI by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI opened at $39.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.54. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.49.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on YETI from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on YETI from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on YETI from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on YETI in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YETI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.82.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

