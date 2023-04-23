ZClassic Achieves Market Capitalization of $402,984.36 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 23rd. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $402,984.36 and approximately $16.77 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0434 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00134208 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00052783 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00035093 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001234 BTC.

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

