ZClassic (ZCL) Price Reaches $0.0429 on Top Exchanges

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0429 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $398,741.47 and $21.61 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZClassic has traded down 12.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00132765 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00052666 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00034930 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001234 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

