2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target Cut to $6.50

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2023

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its price target cut to $6.50 by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the software maker's stock. Morgan Stanley's price objective points to a potential upside of 28.71% from the stock's previous close.

TWOU has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 2U in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of 2U in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on 2U from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of 2U from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of 2U from $14.40 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 2U presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.68.

2U Stock Performance

2U stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $406.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.28. 2U has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $13.15.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $236.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.68 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 33.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. Research analysts expect that 2U will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2U

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 179.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in 2U in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in 2U during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 660.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000.

2U Company Profile



2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

