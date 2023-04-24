2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target Cut to $6.50

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.71% from the stock’s previous close.

TWOU has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 2U in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of 2U in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on 2U from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of 2U from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of 2U from $14.40 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 2U presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.68.

2U Stock Performance

2U stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $406.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.28. 2U has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $13.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2U

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $236.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.68 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 33.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. Research analysts expect that 2U will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 179.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in 2U in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in 2U during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 660.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000.

2U Company Profile

(Get Rating)

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Stories

