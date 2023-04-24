3,269 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Purchased by New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Aflac by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Aflac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.13.

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

AFL traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $66.10. The company had a trading volume of 698,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,968. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.79. The company has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

