33,728 Shares in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Acquired by Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.

Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,932,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,290,000 after purchasing an additional 475,293 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,184,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,572,000 after purchasing an additional 356,177 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,732,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,774,000 after purchasing an additional 181,832 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,625,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 917,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,445,000 after purchasing an additional 120,886 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTSM remained flat at $59.67 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,488. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.58. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.26 and a one year high of $59.72.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.208 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

