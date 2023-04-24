4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Receives $34.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.13.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. SVB Securities decreased their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Kirn sold 17,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $377,217.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,312,617.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David Kirn sold 17,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $377,217.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,312,617.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Bizily sold 2,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $43,386.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,703.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Up 9.8 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $21.81 on Monday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $26.49. The stock has a market cap of $724.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average is $17.77.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.09). 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a negative net margin of 3,436.51%. The business had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

