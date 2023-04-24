80,426 Shares in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Purchased by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 80,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of MRC Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in MRC Global by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MRC Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MRC Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on MRC Global from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

MRC Global Stock Performance

Shares of MRC traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.14. 380,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,901. MRC Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $848.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.87.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. MRC Global had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 34.84%. The business had revenue of $869.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MRC Global

In other news, insider Gillian Anderson sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $59,949.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,507 shares in the company, valued at $304,830.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MRC Global

(Get Rating)

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.