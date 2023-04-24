AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 789,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,825 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 0.6% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $128,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 100,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $1.71 on Monday, hitting $164.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,575,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,909,171. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $289.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.39.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.56%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,767 shares of company stock worth $28,443,783 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.94.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

