Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,130 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $68,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $275.91. The stock had a trading volume of 439,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,572. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.53. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $322.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

