Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,201.50 ($27.24).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADM. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($26.61) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($20.42) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,575 ($31.86) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Admiral Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($26.61) price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,160 ($26.73) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

In related news, insider Geraint Jones sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,851 ($22.91), for a total value of £21,749.25 ($26,914.06). In related news, insider Annette Court acquired 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,999 ($24.74) per share, with a total value of £18,390.80 ($22,758.07). Also, insider Geraint Jones sold 1,175 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,851 ($22.91), for a total transaction of £21,749.25 ($26,914.06). 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Admiral Group stock opened at GBX 2,269 ($28.08) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.56, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of £6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,823.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,118.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,092.89. Admiral Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,691.50 ($20.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,561 ($31.69).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a GBX 52 ($0.64) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 2.49%. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,612.90%.

Admiral Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, Canada, India, and the United States. It offers insurance products, including motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products through Admiral loans. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments.

