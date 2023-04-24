Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,039 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,506 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 0.9% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $53,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 57.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after buying an additional 482,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 39.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,553,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $427,413,000 after buying an additional 437,900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Adobe by 143.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 737,069 shares of the software company’s stock worth $202,841,000 after purchasing an additional 434,644 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $119,373,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 729.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,833 shares of the software company’s stock worth $124,069,000 after purchasing an additional 396,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,506.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,506.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,829. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $377.28. 766,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,829,188. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $451.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $360.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Erste Group Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.