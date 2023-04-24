aelf Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.49 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 24th. One aelf token can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001042 BTC on major exchanges. aelf has a total market cap of $172.17 million and approximately $4.49 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, aelf has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00009734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003647 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004581 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004178 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001541 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About aelf

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 601,949,599 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

