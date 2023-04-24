Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Aeterna Zentaris Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEZS opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.42. The company has a market cap of $15.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.37. Aeterna Zentaris has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $8.63.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris ( NASDAQ:AEZS Get Rating ) (TSE:AEZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Aeterna Zentaris will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Æterna Zentaris, Inc is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

