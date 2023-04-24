AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.83 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 80.24% and a positive return on equity of 26.82%. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

NASDAQ:AGNC remained flat at $10.05 during mid-day trading on Monday. 13,888,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,642,234. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.22. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $12.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently declared a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 14.5%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -56.69%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $123,719.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,709.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Argus cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.81.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

