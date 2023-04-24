Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target Raised to C$91.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Veritas Investment Research set a C$82.10 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$76.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$76.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set a buy rating and a C$62.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$78.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 0.4 %

AEM stock opened at C$76.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of C$48.88 and a 12 month high of C$79.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$68.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$67.93.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( TSE:AEM Get Rating ) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.91 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.1595896 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.532 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$62.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$509,822.70. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

