AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) and Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Critical Review

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) and AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Brookfield Asset Management and AllianceBernstein, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Brookfield Asset Management
|1
|2
|5
|1
|2.67
|AllianceBernstein
|0
|3
|2
|0
|2.40
Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus price target of $47.06, suggesting a potential upside of 43.92%. AllianceBernstein has a consensus price target of $42.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.55%. Given Brookfield Asset Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Brookfield Asset Management is more favorable than AllianceBernstein.
Dividends
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Brookfield Asset Management and AllianceBernstein’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Brookfield Asset Management
|$3.38 billion
|3.99
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|AllianceBernstein
|$4.05 billion
|1.00
|$274.17 million
|$2.71
|13.12
AllianceBernstein has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Asset Management.
Profitability
This table compares Brookfield Asset Management and AllianceBernstein’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Brookfield Asset Management
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|AllianceBernstein
|6.76%
|17.94%
|16.87%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
11.5% of AllianceBernstein shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Brookfield Asset Management shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of AllianceBernstein shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Brookfield Asset Management beats AllianceBernstein on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Brookfield Asset Management
Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets. In addition, its private equity business offers business, infrastructure, and industrials services; and real estate business, which includes core investments, and transitional and development investments. Further, the company engages in the residential development business including homebuilding, and condominium and land development. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
About AllianceBernstein
AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, investment management, and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds, and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.
