ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 75,022 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 82,687 shares.The stock last traded at $43.71 and had previously closed at $43.71.

ALPS Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACES. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 89,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 257.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 35,240 shares in the last quarter.

ALPS Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CIBC Atlas Clean Energy index. The fund tracks an index of US- and Canada-listed companies in the clean energy industry. ACES was launched on Jun 29, 2018 and is managed by ALPS.

Featured Stories

