Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.54.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Altice USA

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 204.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 220,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 148,133 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 116.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 418,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 225,053 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 969.4% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 172,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 156,069 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter worth approximately $3,056,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ATUS opened at $2.90 on Monday. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $13.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.65). Altice USA had a net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 51.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Altice USA will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

