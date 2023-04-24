Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Receives $45.06 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

MO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $46.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.96 and a 200 day moving average of $45.67. The company has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.03.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altria Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

