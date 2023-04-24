AM Investment Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

AM Investment Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,721 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,932 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,663,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,881,000 after buying an additional 11,101,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,744,000 after buying an additional 9,124,230 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,638,000 after buying an additional 5,465,409 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,389,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 9,926.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,852,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,288,000 after buying an additional 2,824,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ ONB traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $13.61. 305,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,027,707. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $622.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.29%.

Insider Activity at Old National Bancorp

In related news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 265,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 265,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 9,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $165,217.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 204,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,271.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,308 shares of company stock worth $1,510,217 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

See Also

