AM Investment Strategies LLC Has $3.56 Million Stake in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) by 96.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 357,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the quarter. Sportradar Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sportradar Group were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRAD. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

SRAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sportradar Group from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Sportradar Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sportradar Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sportradar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRAD traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.87. 90,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,900. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average is $10.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.05 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sportradar Group AG has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $14.56.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $210.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.26 million. Sportradar Group had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 1.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

