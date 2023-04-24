AM Investment Strategies LLC Makes New $240,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $436,000. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $414.59. 418,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,202,161. The business’s fifty day moving average is $404.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.90. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $434.03. The stock has a market cap of $311.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.