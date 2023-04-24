AM Investment Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 2,134 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110,963 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $309,689,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9,021.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 2,096,624 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,026,000 after acquiring an additional 990,861 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IJR stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.54. The stock had a trading volume of 436,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073,682. The firm has a market cap of $65.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.84.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

