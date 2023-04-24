Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $87.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Amedisys from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Amedisys from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Amedisys in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set an equal weight rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.56.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of AMED opened at $78.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $69.36 and a 1 year high of $147.99.

Insider Activity at Amedisys

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The health services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $562.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.46 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $510,628.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,894.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amedisys

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter valued at $103,633,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,461,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Amedisys by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $164,844,000 after buying an additional 386,411 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Amedisys by 222.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,939,000 after buying an additional 329,891 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,014,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amedisys

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.