Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AEE. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.45.

Ameren Stock Up 0.5 %

AEE opened at $89.96 on Thursday. Ameren has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $97.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.47. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Ameren’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,979,530.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $163,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,979,530.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,792. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameren

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth $25,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ameren by 1,006.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

