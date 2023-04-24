American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Bought by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 262.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIG opened at $51.55 on Monday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.87. The firm has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.02%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.79.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

