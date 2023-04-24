American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,780,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,021,048 shares during the period. American International Group makes up about 2.7% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 1.32% of American International Group worth $618,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AIG opened at $51.55 on Monday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.87.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.02%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.79.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

