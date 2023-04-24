American Investment Services Inc. Acquires 686 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

American Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF makes up 2.1% of American Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. American Investment Services Inc. owned 0.29% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $10,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3,095.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.04. The stock had a trading volume of 23,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,626. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $121.30 and a 12 month high of $150.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.99.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

