American Investment Services Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

American Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.6% of American Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Wiser Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 371,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,576,000 after purchasing an additional 25,937 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 157,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 8,249 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 37,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 13,158 shares in the last quarter. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $915,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VEA traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.39. 2,325,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,689,531. The company has a market cap of $110.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.99. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $46.57.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

