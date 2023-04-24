American Investment Services Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

American Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.1% of American Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.52. 1,175,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,723,789. The company has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $109.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.30.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

