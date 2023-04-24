American Investment Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

American Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Prologis by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,799 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth $183,115,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Prologis by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,138,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,045 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth $134,276,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,994,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

PLD traded down $1.62 on Monday, hitting $121.96. The company had a trading volume of 549,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,342. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $112.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.73. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $173.97.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 41.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.14%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.90.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

