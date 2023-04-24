Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.98 EPS.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

NYSE:AMP traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $312.91. 649,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,702. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $357.46. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $316.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.57.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $346.20.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,863 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total transaction of $2,044,955.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,646,948.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total transaction of $13,851,883.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $55,312,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,863 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total transaction of $2,044,955.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,646,948.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,328 shares of company stock valued at $26,478,645 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 16.1% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth $205,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth $205,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 43.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

