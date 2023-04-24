AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.11.

AME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $107,281.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $287,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,061.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,601.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,605,294. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AMETEK

AMETEK Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 12.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AME opened at $137.58 on Monday. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $148.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.15 and a 200-day moving average of $137.94.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

