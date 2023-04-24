Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 2.1% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.25.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $244.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.30 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.80.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.36%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.