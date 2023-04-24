Analysts Set DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Target Price at $34.18

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.18.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DV. Loop Capital lifted their price target on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

NYSE:DV opened at $30.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.00 and a beta of 0.83. DoubleVerify has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average of $26.48.

Insider Activity at DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $133.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.20 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 5.16%. Equities analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $164,273.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,298.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DoubleVerify news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $1,220,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $164,273.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,298.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,739,963 shares of company stock worth $761,796,815 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DoubleVerify

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

