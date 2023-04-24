Analysts Set easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Price Target at $506.25

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $537.14.

ESYJY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on easyJet from GBX 310 ($3.84) to GBX 370 ($4.58) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on easyJet from GBX 580 ($7.18) to GBX 610 ($7.55) in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on easyJet from GBX 535 ($6.62) to GBX 545 ($6.74) in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded easyJet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Get easyJet alerts:

easyJet Trading Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:ESYJY opened at $6.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.08. easyJet has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $7.89.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. It operates through the Airline Business and Holidays Business segments. The Airline Business segment covers the route network. The Holidays Business segment sells holiday packages. The firm’s principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.