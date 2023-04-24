Analysts Set Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Price Target at $2.00

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.57. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $3.09.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,726.74% and a negative return on equity of 98.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 86,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 24,165 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 104,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 16,131 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 346,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 66,200 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 226,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 9,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline includes VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

