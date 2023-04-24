Analysts Set Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Target Price at $301.89

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $300.56.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LAD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $227.17 on Monday. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $180.00 and a 1-year high of $314.83. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.66.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.79 by ($0.35). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 34.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 167 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $43,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at $434,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lithia Motors

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 41.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 8.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 34.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Featured Stories

