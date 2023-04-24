Analyzing Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) and MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF)

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) and MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Gladstone Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. MFS Government Markets Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Gladstone Capital pays out 246.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gladstone Capital has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Gladstone Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Gladstone Capital has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00 MFS Government Markets Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Gladstone Capital and MFS Government Markets Income Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gladstone Capital and MFS Government Markets Income Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Capital $26.11 million 13.23 $19.91 million $0.39 24.26 MFS Government Markets Income Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Gladstone Capital has higher revenue and earnings than MFS Government Markets Income Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.1% of Gladstone Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.3% of MFS Government Markets Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Gladstone Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Capital and MFS Government Markets Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Capital 20.38% 9.97% 5.21% MFS Government Markets Income Trust N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Gladstone Capital beats MFS Government Markets Income Trust on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S. government agencies, international sovereigns, U.S. treasuries, cash and other net assets, emerging markets debt, high grade corporates, and residential mortgage backed securities. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S. Government/Mortgage Bond Index. MFS Government Markets Income Trust was formed in May 28, 1987 and is domiciled in the United States.

